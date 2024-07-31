Those who mention debts should also admit assets: KTR

Hyderabad: BRS Working President and Siri Cilla MLA K T Rama Rao (KTR) criticized the Congress government for highlighting the debts incurred by the then BRS government while ignoring the assets created during their tenure.

During the debate on the Appropriation Bill 2024–25 in the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday, KTR recalled that ten years ago, Kiran Kumar Reddy had predicted that Telangana would be plunged into darkness.

He mentioned that Bhatti Vikramarka had previously acknowledged the state’s wealth increase over ten years but changed his stance after coming to power.

KTR highlighted past concerns raised by Congress about Telangana’s future, including fears of communal clashes, a Naxalite takeover, and doubts about the state’s administrative capacity. He pointed out that, contrary to those fears, Telangana is now among the top four states in India.

KTR questioned the conflicting elements in the government’s report and asked why the Congress regime’s shortcomings were not discussed when criticizing the BRS regime. He clarified that BRS will work as a constructive opposition and will support good decisions, like the establishment of Skill University.

Refuting claims that the state has gone bankrupt, KTR explained that the global economy has been affected by the pandemic and that the BRS government managed to pay salaries properly before the pandemic. He stressed the importance of continuing welfare programs like Rythubandhu, pensions, and Kalyan Lakshmi.

He accused the Congress government of diverting funds and noted that contract medical officers did not receive salaries for ten months under Congress rule. KTR emphasized that the BRS regime’s net debt is only Rs 3,85,340 crores and that loans were taken for productive sectors like drinking water and irrigation projects.

KTR criticised the budget for lacking provisions for farmer assurance and doubling pensions. He compared the Congress’s behaviour to Rajinikanth before the elections and Ghajinikant after, implying inconsistency. He challenged CM Revanth Reddy and Finance Minister Bhatti Vikramarka to prove their promises, particularly about new jobs for youths.

Panchayat Raj Minister Seethakka responded by stating that promises are being fulfilled one by one gradually and that people are satisfied. KTR countered, saying ministers should be patient, and questioned the implementation of promises made within 100 days.

Legislative Affairs Minister Sridhar Babu responded to KTR’s comments, acknowledging that BRS also made competitive assurances but that people believe in change through Congress. He pointed out that Congress was elected because of this belief and questioned BRS’s right to talk about social justice. Sridhar Babu asked how BRS would handle multiple budgets if they were already fearful of the first one.