Thousands gather for Bonalu festival in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A large number of devotees and several political leaders converged at the Goddess Mahakaali temples in the city on Sunday to celebrate the ‘bonalu’ festival during the Hindu month of Ashadha.

Thousands of worshippers gathered at the Simhavahini Mahakaali temple at Lal Darwaja here to offer prayers. The devotees offered ‘bonam’ to the deity as per tradition. The government made elaborate arrangements, including security measures, to ensure the smooth conduct of the event.

Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy offered prayers at the Mahakaali temples at Amberpet and Nimboliadda. State Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar visited the Goddess Bhagya Lakshmi temple at Charminar.

State Panchayat Raj Minister Danasari Anasuya Seethakka offered silk clothes to the goddess at the Khila Maisamma temple. During the Bonalu festival, women cook rice along with milk, jaggery in a new earthen or brass pot adorned with neem leaves, turmeric and vermilion.

Women carry these pots on their heads and make an offering of bonam, including bangles and sarees, to the Goddess at temples. The bonalu festival is celebrated at the Golconda fort and also Ujjaini Mahakaali temple in Secunderabad before at the Lal Darwaja Simha Vahini temple.