Threats to Bomb Haji Ali Dargah, Mumbai on High Alert

Mumbai: Following threats to bomb the Haji Ali Dargah and several other locations, Mumbai has been placed on high alert. This heightened state of readiness is in response to warnings from central agencies regarding potential terrorist activity. Security measures have been intensified, with Mumbai police ramping up security in crowded areas after receiving intelligence from central agencies about possible terrorist threats.

Increased security measures have been implemented across religious sites and busy public places throughout the city. Police sources indicate that officers have been instructed to conduct mock drills in these areas as a precautionary measure. Recently, a threat was reported to blow up the famous Haji Ali Dargah located along Mumbai’s coastline.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police has been assigned to closely monitor security in their respective zones, while places of worship have been advised to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities.

As part of these precautionary measures, a mock drill was conducted on Friday around two prominent religious sites and the bustling Crawford Market.

Officials clarified that this increase in security is part of routine preparations for the upcoming festival season, as Mumbai gears up for significant celebrations like Durga Puja, Dussehra, and Diwali. Additionally, the city is preparing for the upcoming Maharashtra state assembly elections, expected to be held in November.

Given the busy festive season and political events on the horizon, Mumbai police have intensified efforts to ensure public safety, especially in areas with large crowds.