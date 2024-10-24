Andhra Pradesh

Three advocates appointed Andhra Pradesh HC judges

Three advocates were on Thursday elevated as additional judges of the Andhra Pradesh High Court, the law ministry said.

Fouzia Farhana24 October 2024 - 14:24
New Delhi: Three advocates were on Thursday elevated as additional judges of the Andhra Pradesh High Court, the law ministry said.

Separately, an additional judge of the Karnataka High Court was made a permanent judge.

Additional judges are usually appointed for a period of two years before being elevated as judges or what is commonly called ‘permanent’ judges.

According to the ministry, while Justice Siddaiah Rachaiah, an additional judge of the Karnataka High Court has been made a permanent judge, advocates Maheswara Rao Kuncheam, T C D Sekar and Challa Gunaranjan have been appointed as additional judges of the Andhra Pradesh HC in that order of seniority.

