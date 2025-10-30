Three arrested for broad daylight murder in Chennai

Chennai: In a shocking case of broad daylight murder, three persons, including two women, have been arrested in connection with the brutal killing of a youth from Puducherry in the heart of the city.

A senior police officer said the three accused were being questioned for further details about their connection with the remaining members of the gang.

One more suspect is believed to be absconding, and efforts are on to nab him.

The deceased, identified as Prakash, was engaged in government contract work and had come to Chennai for business-related activities.

According to police, the incident occurred on the 4th Main Road in Ashok Nagar, where Prakash was sitting inside a luxury car, conversing with his girlfriend.

Suddenly, a four-member gang riding two motorcycles intercepted the vehicle, dragged Prakash out, and hacked him to death with machetes before fleeing on Wednesday.

The gruesome attack, carried out in full public view, sent shockwaves through the neighbourhood, as terrified onlookers screamed and ran for cover.

Police from the Ashok Nagar station rushed to the spot upon receiving information.

Prakash’s body, found lying in a pool of blood beside his car, was sent to the Government Royapettah Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Based on CCTV footage from the area, police tracked and arrested three suspects – Dhananchezhiyan (42), his wife Sukanya (37), and her friend Gunasundari (27) on Wednesday evening, all from Vandavasi in Tiruvannamalai district.

The couple is employed with the Cuddalore Transport Department. Initial investigation revealed that Sukanya had known Prakash earlier, and a personal dispute is suspected to have led to the murder.

Police said the assailants had trailed Prakash’s vehicle for some distance before attacking him. The daylight killing has created tension in the area, with residents expressing fear over the brazenness of the attack.

Senior police officials have reviewed the spot, and additional personnel have been deployed to maintain order while investigations continue.