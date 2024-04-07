North India

Three children of migratory workers drowned

Three children belonging to migratory workers drowned in a pond at Raipur Soharan village of Una district on Sunday while bathing.

Mohammed Yousuf
State Disaster Management Authority sources said first one of the children drowned in the pond and two others drowned while trying to rescue him.

Police identified the deceased as Pankaj(8) son of Prashadi, Sonu(11) S/o Suresh, and Mukesh(11) S/o Doomesh all residents of Uttar Pradesh

