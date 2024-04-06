Three held for parading semi-naked woman

Chandigarh: Three members of a family, including a middle-aged woman, were arrested on Saturday for allegedly assaulting and parading a semi-naked 55-year-old woman by in-laws of her son who eloped with a girl and married her against wishes of her family in a village in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district, police said.

A purported video of the crime came to light on social media on Friday.

The incident occurred in Valtoha village on March 31 days after the victim’s son eloped with a woman and married her against her family’s wishes, the police said.

According to the complaint, the victim was alone at her home when her son’s in-laws allegedly assaulted her and tore off her clothes. Five people have been booked for the crime.

Those arrested have been identified as Kulwinder Kaur Mani, Sharanjit Singh Shanni and Gurcharan Singh, said Senior Superintendent of Police Ashwani Kapoor. He said prima facie Kulwinder Kaur was responsible for tearing the clothes of the victims.

He said the video was made viral after the case was registered.

A first information report (FIR) was registered on April 3 under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).