Three Killed, over 100 Arrested in Waqf-Related Violence in West Bengal’s Murshidabad

Murshidabad district in West Bengal witnessed deadly violence linked to protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, resulting in the deaths of three individuals, including a father-son duo. The unrest has led to heightened tensions and the arrest of over 100 people, according to police officials.

Father-Son Duo Stabbed to Death in Samserganj

The bodies of Harogobindo Das and his son Chandan were found with multiple stab wounds inside their home in Jafrabad, located in the troubled Samserganj area. Police said the victims were declared dead at a nearby hospital. Family members alleged that unidentified assailants looted the house before committing the murders.

Youth Dies from Bullet Wounds After Suti Clash

In a separate incident, 21-year-old Ijaz Momin sustained bullet injuries during clashes at Sajur More in Suti on Friday. He succumbed to his wounds at Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital on Saturday evening.

Additional Gunshot Injuries Reported in Dhulian

Two bidi factory workers, including Gholam Moinuddin Sheikh, were injured in a separate shooting incident at Dhulian in Samserganj block. Authorities confirmed both victims were stable and receiving treatment at the district medical college.

Police Step Up Security Measures

In response to the violence, police have conducted route marches and intensified patrolling in the affected areas. On Friday, 18 police personnel were injured during widespread clashes, prompting law enforcement to fire four rounds to disperse the crowds.

Over 100 Arrested as DGP Reviews Law and Order

Additional Director General (Law and Order) Jawed Shamim stated that 118 people have been arrested so far in connection with the violence. He noted that the number of arrests may increase as investigations continue. Director General of Police Rajeev Kumar arrived in Murshidabad on Saturday evening and held a high-level meeting at the Samserganj police station to assess the situation.