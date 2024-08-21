Three killed in collision between motorcycles in MP’s Morena district

Morena (MP): Three persons were killed in a collision involving as many motorcycles in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred near Tilawali village under Devgarh police station on Tuesday night, said Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Arvind Thakur.

Thakur said two motorcycles were moving in one direction, while one was coming from the opposite side. All three two-wheelers collided, he said.

Three men, aged between 18 and 21 years, were killed, he said, attributing the accident to overspeeding.