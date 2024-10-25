Maharashtra

Three killed in Navi Mumbai in accident involving car and dumper

Three persons, including a woman, were killed in an accident involving the car they were travelling in and a dumper in Navi Mumbai early on Friday, police said.

Abdul Wasi25 October 2024 - 09:08
Thane: Three persons, including a woman, were killed in an accident involving the car they were travelling in and a dumper in Navi Mumbai early on Friday, police said.

The victims were going from Pune to Mumbai when their car met with the accident around 4.15 am on the Vashi Creek bridge, an official said.

Police are yet to ascertain how the accident took place.

Two men and a woman died at the scene. Their bodies have been sent to a government hospital for post-mortem, the official said, adding that police are registering an FIR.

