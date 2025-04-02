Three Killed in US Airstrikes on Yemen’s Hodeidah Province

At least three people were killed in a series of US airstrikes on Yemen’s western province of Hodeidah on Tuesday night. According to Houthi media and local residents, the airstrikes targeted a “water project and its building” in the Mansouria district, located in central Hodeidah.

Search and rescue operations are currently underway as local residents report efforts to find any possible survivors under the rubble.

US Airstrikes Continue in Northwestern Yemen

The airstrikes in Hodeidah are part of a larger series of military actions carried out by the US military in Yemen. Reports indicate that multiple strikes also targeted various locations in Yemen’s northwestern provinces of Hajjah and Saada. While these additional strikes are confirmed, there have been no immediate reports of casualties.

Earlier on the same day, Houthi media also reported a fresh wave of US airstrikes targeting several areas in northern Yemen, including Mount Nabi Shu’ayb in Bani Matar district, which is west of the capital, Sanaa. The Saada province, a Houthi stronghold, was also hit by airstrikes, though no casualties were reported in these areas.

US Military Resumes Airstrikes Against Houthi Targets

The US military has resumed airstrikes on Houthi-held regions in northern Yemen since mid-March. These strikes are part of an effort to deter the Iran-aligned Houthi rebels from attacking Israeli targets, international shipping lanes, and the US Navy in the region.

The US military has not provided an official comment on the airstrikes, but the Houthis have reported the recent escalation of strikes. In a statement broadcast by Houthi-run al-Masirah TV, the group confirmed that 22 US airstrikes targeted various locations across northern Yemen. These included five strikes on the Jarban area in the Sanhan district, located southeast of Sanaa, and two strikes on the Bani Matar district west of the capital.

US President Trump: Airstrikes Will Continue for “A Long Time”

The US’s military actions in Yemen’s northern regions are set to continue for the foreseeable future. Last week, US President Donald Trump affirmed that airstrikes on Houthi positions would persist for a long time in an effort to weaken the rebel group’s influence.

As the conflict in Yemen continues to intensify, these airstrikes have further complicated the situation in a country already grappling with a devastating war since 2014.

The Ongoing Yemen Conflict and US Involvement

The Houthis have controlled large parts of northern Yemen, including the capital Sanaa, since 2014, fighting against the internationally recognized government. The US involvement in the conflict has escalated in recent months, with the military’s aim being to limit Houthi aggression against global interests in the region.

The impact of these continued airstrikes on the civilian population in Yemen remains a point of concern for humanitarian organizations and international observers.