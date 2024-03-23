Andhra Pradesh

Three of a family die by suicide in Andhra Pradesh

Three members of a family died by suicide in Andhra Pradesh's YSR (Kadapa) district after their land record was allegedly tampered with by local revenue officials.

Mohammed Yousuf
2 minutes read
Three of a family die by suicide in Andhra Pradesh
Three of a family die by suicide in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati: Three members of a family died by suicide in Andhra Pradesh’s YSR (Kadapa) district after their land record was allegedly tampered with by local revenue officials.

Related Stories
Jagan asks YSRCP cadres to go for clean sweep
CenturyPly’s largest plant inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh
Chandrababu Assures That the Sacrifices of Amaravati Farmers Will Not Go in Vain
AP barges into Nagarjuna Sagar ahead of Telangana elections, BJP seeks probe
Jagan mocks TDP-JSP mini manifesto

Subba Rao (47), a weaver, his wife and daughter ended their lives as they were unable to sell their three acres land following changes in official record pertaining to it.

The shocking incident occurred in Kotha Madhavaram in Vontimitta mandal on Saturday.

Padmavathi (41) and her daughter Vinay (17) were found hanging at their house. Subba Rao killed himself by jumping under a train in the same village.

Police found a suicide note. The family was upset over not being able to sell their three acres land as in the official records the ownership was changed. Subba Rao wrote that revenue officials cheated them and they have no option but to end their lives.

Police shifted the bodies for autopsy and took up investigation.

Source
IANS
Tags
Mohammed Yousuf
2 minutes read
Back to top button