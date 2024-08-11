Three people killed in car-truck collision

Jaipur: Three people, including two students were killed in a collision between a car and a truck here, police said on Sunday.

The accident happened late Saturday near NRI Circle of Pratap Nagar area when a car rammed into a truck carrying vegetables while it was taking a turn, police said.

Two critically injured were rushed to the Mahatma Gandhi Hospital where doctors declared them brought dead.

The two students were identified as Amish Wadhwa from Mansarovar and Vedant Ahaluwalia from Jagatpura, Ramnagariya Station House Officer (SHO) Arun Kumar said.

The driver has been identified as Vikas and he worked for Ahaluwalia’s family, Kumar said.

Their bodies will be handed over to the family members after postmortem, he added.

According to police, Ahaluwalia was pursuing engineering from London and had come to Jaipur for vacations whereas Amish was doing a course on business administration from a private college in Jaipur.