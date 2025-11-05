Three Pilgrims from Narayankhed Killed in Road Mishap Near Humnabad

Sangareddy: In a tragic road accident near Humnabad in Karnataka, three pilgrims from Jagannathpur village of Narayankhed mandal lost their lives in the early hours of Wednesday, while two others sustained serious injuries.

The deceased were identified as Naveen (22), Rajappa (45), and Nagaraju (48). The injured, Prathap and Kasinath, were immediately shifted to the government hospital in Bidar for treatment, where their condition is reported to be critical.

According to police reports, the five devotees had set out from Narayankhed to the renowned Dattatreya Temple in Gangapur to offer prayers on the auspicious occasion of Karthika Pournami. The mishap occurred while they were returning home after completing their pilgrimage, when their car reportedly collided head-on with another vehicle coming from the opposite direction.

Emergency responders and local authorities reached the scene promptly, providing assistance and arranging for the injured to be taken to hospital. The bodies of the deceased were later moved to a government hospital for postmortem examination.

Upon learning of the incident, relatives and villagers from Jagannathpur rushed to Bidar, mourning the sudden loss of their loved ones. Police have registered a case and are investigating the circumstances that led to the accident.