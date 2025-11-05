Telangana

Three Pilgrims from Narayankhed Killed in Road Mishap Near Humnabad

In a tragic road accident near Humnabad in Karnataka, three pilgrims from Jagannathpur village of Narayankhed mandal lost their lives in the early hours of Wednesday

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf5 November 2025 - 12:31
Three Pilgrims from Narayankhed Killed in Road Mishap Near Humnabad
Three Pilgrims from Narayankhed Killed in Road Mishap Near Humnabad

Join WhatsApp

Folow Facebook

Subscribe YouTube

Follow Instagram

Sangareddy: In a tragic road accident near Humnabad in Karnataka, three pilgrims from Jagannathpur village of Narayankhed mandal lost their lives in the early hours of Wednesday, while two others sustained serious injuries.

The deceased were identified as Naveen (22), Rajappa (45), and Nagaraju (48). The injured, Prathap and Kasinath, were immediately shifted to the government hospital in Bidar for treatment, where their condition is reported to be critical.

Also Read: Telangana Human Rights Commission Takes Suo Motu Cognizance of Chevella Accident, Orders Probe

According to police reports, the five devotees had set out from Narayankhed to the renowned Dattatreya Temple in Gangapur to offer prayers on the auspicious occasion of Karthika Pournami. The mishap occurred while they were returning home after completing their pilgrimage, when their car reportedly collided head-on with another vehicle coming from the opposite direction.

Emergency responders and local authorities reached the scene promptly, providing assistance and arranging for the injured to be taken to hospital. The bodies of the deceased were later moved to a government hospital for postmortem examination.

Upon learning of the incident, relatives and villagers from Jagannathpur rushed to Bidar, mourning the sudden loss of their loved ones. Police have registered a case and are investigating the circumstances that led to the accident.

Tags
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf5 November 2025 - 12:31
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
Back to top button