Three Telangana IAS Officers Transition to Andhra Pradesh Cadre with New Appointments

Hyderabad: Three IAS officers from the Telangana cadre, who recently joined the Andhra Pradesh cadre, received their postings.

Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad issued orders confirming these appointments. K Amrapali has been designated as the Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation, and she will also take on the full additional responsibilities of CEO of the AP Tourism Authority.

A Vani Prasad has been appointed as the Principal Secretary of the Labour Department, while MM Naik has been relieved of his additional duties in that department.

Vakati Karuna has been appointed as the Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare, with additional responsibilities as the Director of the National Health Mission.

G Vanimohan, the Commissioner of the Archaeology and Museum Department, has been transferred and appointed as Chief Secretary of the Department of Services in the General Administration Department. An order has also been issued to relieve Pola Bhaskar, who has been handling those responsibilities.