Thrilling Day 2 at Yuva Telangana Kabaddi Championship: Yoddhas Edge Knights, Vidyuts Dominate Titans
In the first match, the Yadadri Yoddhas pulled off a narrow win against the Kakatiya Knights (Purple T-Shirt). The Yoddhas led 17-11 at half-time, but the Knights fought back fiercely in the second half. In a tense finish, the Yoddhas held their nerve to win 28-26, clinching victory by just 2 points.
Hyderabad: Sept 1 – Day 2 of the Yuva Telangana Kabaddi Championship for Men 2025 brought electrifying action as fans witnessed nail-biting finishes and dominant performances.
- Best Rider (Yoddhas): G. Ganapathi
- Best Defender (Yoddhas): J. Srinath
- Best Rider (Knights): Raghuvender Reddy
- Best Defender (Knights): Sharandeep
The second match saw the Basara Vidyuts overpower the Bhagyanagar Titans (Yellow T-Shirt) in a high-scoring contest. The Vidyuts led 22-15 at half-time and extended their dominance in the second half to secure a 40-31 victory, winning by 9 points.
- Best Rider (Vidyuts): Shankh
- Best Defender (Vidyuts): Anil
- Best Rider (Titans): Ravi
- Best Defender (Titans): Gouri Shanker
With these results, both Yadadri Yoddhas and Basara Vidyuts have strengthened their positions in Group A, setting the stage for even more intense battles in the coming days.