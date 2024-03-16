Thrilling Encounter: G9 Triumphs Over Loyola Academy in Samuel Vasanth Kumar Memorial Basketball Tournament

Hyderabad: In a thrilling match, G9 just about managed to ward off the challenge of Loyola Academy in a Level 1 match of the 5th Samuel Vasanth Kumar Memorial Basketball Tournament on Saturday.

G9 who topped Group C in Level 2 continued their winning spree with a 79-75 win over Loyola Academy in the Sports Writers Association of Telangana and Telangana Basketball Association conducted event at the Secunderabad YMCA courts. At half time the winner led 49-47.

Players from either side played a high-quality game with perfect understanding and cohesion and it was a treat to watch precision passing, good understanding and accurate shooting as Loyola Academy aided by Steve, Majid and Vignesh scoring in the first quarter to see their side lead 23-21.

Junior State players Chandrashekar, Sravan aided by good team work from Sameer and Duran managed to outscore the Loyola side in the second quarter especially through fast breaks and counter attacks.

With the scores tied at 61 at the end of the 3rd quarter, the gruelling tussle for supremacy continued and it was the opportunism of Chandrashekar who converted the last 3 free throws and earlier Sravan scoring a three pointer which saw G9 emerge winner.

Thanks to a better quotient, WE3 made the super league on Friday night, edging out HAL and Telangana Youth ‘B,’ despite a tie between the three. Aware a thumping win was a must in its last outing, WE3 posted a resounding 80-55 over Victory Play Ground (VPG), while leading 44-26 at half-time.

Setting a scorching pace in the opening quarter itself, the winner doubled the loser’s tally at 24-12. While Tharun and Dileep found the hoop from outside the semi-circle, Hariprasad and Sai Kumar triggered the transitional counter attack. Shashank, the pick of the VPG’s shooters, was ably aided by Shlok and Mukith.

Saturday’s result: G9 79(Sravan 26 Chandrashaker 24 Sameer 13) bt Loyola Academy 75(Steve 18 Majid 19 Vignesh 18 Daniel 10) Friday’s result: WE3 80 (Dileep 13, Tharun 14, Hariprasad 13) bt VPG 55 (Shashank 12)\G9 (bule) beat Loyola Academy(Black) 79-75.