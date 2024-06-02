Thunderstorm, rain likely in Delhi

New Delhi: The national capital on Sunday recorded a minimum

Temperature of 30.4 degrees Celsius, 4.2 notches above the season’s average, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The weather department has predicted thunderstorm with rain and the maximum temperature is likely to settle around 43 degrees Celsius.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the city was recorded in the moderate category with a reading of 184 at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.