Thunderstorm with lightning and gusty winds likely in Telangana in next 24 hrs

Hyderabad: Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with speed ranging from 30-40 kmph is likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, KomaramBheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem districts of Telangana during the next 24 hours, Meteorological Centre said on Friday.

In a daily weather report here, it said that light to moderate rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at a few places or at isolated places over the state during the next seven days.

Southwest monsoon has been weak over Telangana.

Rain occurred at a few places over the state during the last 24 hours, the report added.