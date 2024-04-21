Thunderstorm with lightning & gusty winds likely in Telangana in next 4 days: Met

Hyderabad: Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and gusty winds speeding 40–50 (kmph) is very likely to occur at isolated places in Mancherial, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Yadadri Bhuvangiri, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajgiri, Sangareddy, Medak, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, and Jogulamba Gadwal districts of Telangana during the next 24 hours, Meteorological Centre said on Sunday.

A daily weather report here said thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty wind speeds of 30–40 kmph are very likely to occur at isolated places in Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvangiri, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajgiri, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, and Wanaparthy districts of the state on Monday.

The same situation is likely to prevail in Mancherial, Rajanna Sirsilla, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Janagaon, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvangiri, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, and Wanaparthy districts of Telangana on Tuesday.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds speeding 30–40 kmph are very likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagityal, Rajanna Sirsilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, and Mahabubabad districts of the state on Wednesday.

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers will likely occur at a few places over Telangana during the next six days, and dry weather is likely to prevail on April 27.

As per media reports, hailstorms occurred at isolated places in Karimnagar district of the state during the last 24 hours.

Rain occurred at one or two places in Telangana during the same period.

The highest maximum temperature of 42.3 degrees Celsius was recorded at Adilabad, the report added.