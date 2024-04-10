Thunderstorm with lightning & gusty winds likely in Telangana in next 5 days: Met

Hyderabad: Thunderstorm accompanied by Lightning and gusty winds speed ranging from 30 to 40 kmph is very likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, and Nizamabad districts of Telangana during the next 24 hours, the Meteorological Centre said on Wednesday.

In a daily weather report here, it said that the same situation is likely to prevail in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagityal, Rajanna Sirsilla, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, and Kamareddy districts of the state on April 11, 12, 13, and 14.

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers is very likely to occur at isolated places over Telangana during the next seven days.

Rain occurred at one or two places in the state during the last 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature of 40.8 degrees Celsius was recorded at Medak on Tuesday, the report added.