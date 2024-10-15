Thunderstorm with lightning & gusty winds likely in Telangana: Met

Telangana

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty winds with speed ranging from 30-40 kmph is likely to occur at isolated places in Telangana from October 17 to 19, Meteorological Centre said on Tuesday.

Mohammed Yousuf15 October 2024 - 13:40
Hyderabad: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty winds with speed ranging from 30-40 kmph is likely to occur at isolated places in Telangana from October 17 to 19, Meteorological Centre said on Tuesday.

In a daily weather report here, it said that thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is likely to occur at isolated places in the state during the next 48 hours.

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at a few places or at isolated places or at many places in Telangana during the next five days.

The southwest monsoon has been normal in the state.

Rain occurred at a few places in Telangana during the last 24 hours, the report added.

