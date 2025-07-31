Andhra Pradesh

Thunderstorm with Lightning Likely in AP, Yanam on Aug 3-4: Met

In a daily weather report here, it said that light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely to occur at a few places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Rayalaseema during the next seven days.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf31 July 2025 - 17:05
Amaravati: Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and strong winds with speeds ranging from 40-50 kmph are likely to occur in Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Rayalaseema on August 3 and 5, said the Meteorological Centre today.

In a daily weather report here, it said that light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely to occur at a few places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Rayalaseema during the next seven days.

Strong winds with speeds of 40-50 kmph are likely to occur at isolated places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Rayalaseema during the next five days.

“Rainfall occurred at a few places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and at one or two places over Rayalaseema during the last 24 hours,” the report added.

31 July 2025 - 17:05
Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
