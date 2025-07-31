Thunderstorm with Lightning Likely in AP, Yanam on Aug 3-4: Met

Amaravati: Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and strong winds with speeds ranging from 40-50 kmph are likely to occur in Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Rayalaseema on August 3 and 5, said the Meteorological Centre today.

In a daily weather report here, it said that light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely to occur at a few places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Rayalaseema during the next seven days.

Strong winds with speeds of 40-50 kmph are likely to occur at isolated places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Rayalaseema during the next five days.

“Rainfall occurred at a few places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and at one or two places over Rayalaseema during the last 24 hours,” the report added.