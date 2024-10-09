Thunderstorm with lightning likely in Telangana in next 24 hours: Met

Hyderabad: Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning is likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, and Jogulamba Gadwal districts of Telangana during the next 24 hours, the Meteorological Centre said on Wednesday.

In a daily weather report here, it said that light to moderate rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at many places, at a few places, or at isolated places in the state during the next seven days.

The Southwest monsoon has been weak in Telangana.

The weather report added that rain occurred at one or two places in the state during the last 24 hours.