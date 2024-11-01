Thunderstorm with lightning likely in Telangana in next 24 hours: Met

Hyderabad: A thunderstorm accompanied by lightning is likely to occur at isolated places in Mancherial, Jagtial, Rajanna Sirsilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajgiri, and Kamareddy districts of Telangana during the next 24 hours, the Meteorological Centre said on Friday.

In a daily weather report here, it said that light to moderate rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at isolated places in the state during the next four days.

Dry weather is likely to prevail in Telangana on November 5, 6, and 7.

Rain occurred at isolated places in the state during the last 24 hours, the report added.