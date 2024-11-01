Hyderabad

Thunderstorm with lightning likely in Telangana in next 24 hours: Met

In a daily weather report here, it said that light to moderate rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at isolated places in the state during the next four days.

Uma Devi1 November 2024 - 14:13
Thunderstorm with lightning likely in Telangana in next 24 hours: Met
Thunderstorm with lightning likely in Telangana in next 24 hours: Met

Hyderabad: A thunderstorm accompanied by lightning is likely to occur at isolated places in Mancherial, Jagtial, Rajanna Sirsilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajgiri, and Kamareddy districts of Telangana during the next 24 hours, the Meteorological Centre said on Friday.

In a daily weather report here, it said that light to moderate rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at isolated places in the state during the next four days.

Dry weather is likely to prevail in Telangana on November 5, 6, and 7.

Rain occurred at isolated places in the state during the last 24 hours, the report added.

Tags
Uma Devi1 November 2024 - 14:13

Related Articles

Six Arrested by Banjara Hills Police for Selling Adulterated Momos Linked to Woman’s Death

Six Arrested by Banjara Hills Police for Selling Adulterated Momos Linked to Woman’s Death

1 November 2024 - 15:59
Upcoming Hydra Demolition Drive: Hyderabad's Illegal Constructions in Focus

Upcoming Hydra Demolition Drive: Hyderabad’s Illegal Constructions in Focus

1 November 2024 - 15:37
Indiramma Homes: New Government Rules Leave Millions of the Poor in Despair

Indiramma Homes: New Government Rules Leave Millions of the Poor in Despair

1 November 2024 - 15:02
Hyd: DRI seizes hydroponic weed worth Rs 7 crore from two air passengers at RGIA

Hyd: DRI seizes hydroponic weed worth Rs 7 crore from two air passengers at RGIA

1 November 2024 - 14:50
Back to top button