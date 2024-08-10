Thunderstorm with lightning likely in Telangana in next 24 hrs:

Hyderabad: Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with speeds ranging from 30 to 40 kmph is likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, and Bhadradri Kothagudem districts of Telangana during the next 24 hours, the Meteorological Centre said on Saturday.

In a daily weather report here, it said that light to moderate rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at a few places or at isolated places over the state during the next seven days.

The southwest monsoon has been weak over Telangana.

Rain occurred at a few places in the state during the last 24 hours, the report added.