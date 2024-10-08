Telangana

Thunderstorm with lightning likely in Telangana in next 48 hours: Met

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at many places, at a few places, or at isolated places in Telangana during the next seven days.

Safiya Begum8 October 2024 - 13:39
1 minute read
Hyderabad: A thunderstorm accompanied by lightning is likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Komaram, Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagital, Rajanna Sirsilla, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Kamareddy, and Nagarkurnool districts of Telangana during the next 24 hours, the Meteorological Centre said on Tuesday.

In a daily weather report here, it said that the same situation is likely to prevail in Adilabad, KomaramBheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, and Jogulamba Gadwal districts of the state on Wednesday.

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at many places, at a few places, or at isolated places in Telangana during the next seven days.

The Southwest monsoon has been weak in the state.

Rain occurred at one or two places in Telangana during the last 24 hours, the report added.

