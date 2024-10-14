Thunderstorm with lightning likely in Telangana in next five days: Met

Hyderabad: Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning is likely to occur at isolated places in Telangana during the next five days, Meteorological Centre said on Monday.

In a daily weather report here, it said that light to moderate rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at isolated places or at a few places in the state during the next seven days.

The Southwest monsoon has been weak in Telangana.

Rain occurred at one or two places in the state during the last 24 hours, the report added.