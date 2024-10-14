Telangana

Thunderstorm with lightning likely in Telangana in next five days: Met

Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning is likely to occur at isolated places in Telangana during the next five days, Meteorological Centre said on Monday.

Fouzia Farhana14 October 2024 - 14:03
Thunderstorm with lightning likely in Telangana in next five days: Met
Thunderstorm with lightning likely in Telangana in next five days: Met

Hyderabad: Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning is likely to occur at isolated places in Telangana during the next five days, Meteorological Centre said on Monday.

In a daily weather report here, it said that light to moderate rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at isolated places or at a few places in the state during the next seven days.

The Southwest monsoon has been weak in Telangana.

Rain occurred at one or two places in the state during the last 24 hours, the report added.

Tags
Fouzia Farhana14 October 2024 - 14:03

Related Articles

FDDI Hyderabad hosts 4th convocation ceremony

FDDI Hyderabad hosts 4th convocation ceremony

14 October 2024 - 16:15
Dalit Youth Allegedly Abused and Beaten by Police in Nagarkurnool

Dalit Youth Allegedly Abused and Beaten by Police in Nagarkurnool

14 October 2024 - 16:05
Rahul Gandhi Receives Postcards from Telangana Villagers Over Delayed Six Guarantees

Rahul Gandhi Receives Postcards from Telangana Villagers Over Delayed Six Guarantees

14 October 2024 - 15:50
Telangana News | Protest in Front of Medak Bus Stand Over Excessive Bus Fares

Telangana News | Protest in Front of Medak Bus Stand Over Excessive Bus Fares

14 October 2024 - 15:14
Back to top button