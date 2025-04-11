Hyderabad: Thunderstorms and Gusty Winds Expected in City on Friday, IMD Issues Yellow Alert

Hyderabad: The city is likely to witness a day of thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds on Friday, with wind speeds predicted between 30 to 40 kmph, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD)-Hyderabad.

Several areas across Hyderabad — including Charminar, Khairatabad, Kukatpally, LB Nagar, Secunderabad, and Serilingampally zones — are expected to see cloudy skies, light to moderate rainfall, and thundershowers. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for the city, indicating the possibility of low-intensity weather disturbances.

“Hyderabad will have partly cloudy skies with chances of light to moderate rain or thundershowers, along with lightning and gusty winds,” the weather bulletin stated, adding that the same pattern may continue through the weekend.

Similar Weather Across Telangana

The IMD also noted that almost all districts in Telangana are expected to experience similar weather conditions. In its short-term forecast, it said, “Light to moderate rains or thundershowers are very likely to occur at isolated places across the state. No major change in maximum temperatures is expected, followed by a gradual increase of 2 to 3 degrees Celsius over the next three days.”

Temperatures to Hover Around 37°C–39°C

The Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) reported that maximum temperatures across the state will range between 37°C and 39°C from Friday to Sunday.

Yellow Alert Issued for Multiple Districts

In addition to Hyderabad, the IMD has issued a yellow alert for thunderstorms and gusty winds in the following Telangana districts:

Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Jangaon, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhongir, and Rangareddy.

Residents are advised to take necessary precautions and stay updated with local weather advisories.