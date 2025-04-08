Thunderstorms and Rain to Hit West India: IMD Issues Yellow Alert

Kolkata: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for thunderstorms, lightning, and squall across several districts in West Bengal, including Kolkata. The alert will remain in effect for the next three days, with heavy rainfall and thunderstorms expected to disrupt the weather in various regions.

Thunderstorms, Lightning, and Rain Predicted for Kolkata and West Bengal

The IMD has warned of adverse weather conditions in Kolkata, Cooch Behar, Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, Darjeeling, Uttar Dinajpur, Murshidabad, and Birbhum, along with other parts of West Bengal. The weather department has also forecasted a fully packed week with thunderstorms and rain throughout the state, providing some relief from the ongoing heatwave.

On Tuesday, April 8, Kolkata is expected to experience a partly cloudy sky, with a chance of thunderstorms and lightning. The maximum temperature in the city dropped by nearly two degrees Celsius on Monday, indicating the onset of a change in the weather. Additionally, a low-pressure area has formed over the Bay of Bengal, which is likely to intensify the rainfall in the coming days.

Weekly Weather Forecast for Kolkata

April 10 : Temperatures are expected to range between 27°C to 34°C with partly cloudy conditions. Thunderstorms and lightning are possible.

: Temperatures are expected to range between with partly cloudy conditions. Thunderstorms and lightning are possible. April 11 : The minimum temperature will drop to 26°C , with a high of 34°C . Moderate rain or thunderstorms could occur, along with partly cloudy skies.

: The minimum temperature will drop to , with a high of . Moderate rain or thunderstorms could occur, along with partly cloudy skies. April 12 : A low of 25°C and a high of 35°C are forecasted. Expect partly cloudy weather with a chance of rain or thunderstorms.

: A low of and a high of are forecasted. Expect partly cloudy weather with a chance of rain or thunderstorms. April 13: Temperatures will range between 25°C to 34°C, and partly cloudy skies with a chance of rain or thunderstorms are likely.

Impact of the Weather Forecast on West Bengal

Several districts, including Nadia, East Midnapore, North 24 Parganas, Bankura, Burdwan, and Murshidabad, may receive significant rainfall on April 8, offering some respite from the heat. The rain could help ease the ongoing heatwave in the state.

What to Expect in the Coming Months

The IMD also predicts above-normal temperatures across most parts of India from April to June. However, the weather agency notes that normal rainfall in April could help moderate the summer heat and provide relief to residents.