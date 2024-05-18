Thunderstorms likely in Telangana next 5 days: MeT

Hyderabad: Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (speeds ranging from 30-40 kmph) are likely to occur at isolated places in Telangana during the next five days, the Meteorological Centre said on Saturday.

In a daily weather report here, it said that light to moderate rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at isolated places over the state during the next seven days.

Rain occurred at one or two places over Telangana during the last 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature of 37.8 degrees Celsius was recorded at Adilabad on Friday, the report added.