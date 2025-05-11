Thunderstorms with Lightning and Gusty Winds Forecast for Telangana Over Next 4 Days

Hyderabad: The Meteorological Centre in Hyderabad has issued a weather advisory warning of thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds expected to affect parts of Telangana over the next four days.

Gusty Winds Up to 60 kmph Likely

According to the daily weather report released on Sunday, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40 to 60 kmph are likely to occur at isolated places across the state.

Rain and Thundershowers Expected for a Week

The report also indicated that light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely to occur at isolated locations in Telangana during the next seven days. Residents are advised to take precautions, especially during peak thunderstorm activity.

Highest Temperature Recorded in Medak

In the past 24 hours, rainfall was recorded at one or two places across the state. The highest maximum temperature was noted at Medak, which reached 41.7 degrees Celsius, the report added.

Advisory for Public Safety

Authorities urge citizens to stay indoors during severe weather and avoid open areas and travel during thunderstorms. The Meteorological Centre will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as necessary.