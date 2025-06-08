Tiger Shroff Celebrates Sonam Bajwa’s Bollywood Debut on ‘Baaghi 4’ Set

Mumbai: Actress Sonam Bajwa recently celebrated her debut into Hindi cinema with a heartfelt moment on the sets of her upcoming film, Baaghi 4. The actress shared a video on social media, capturing a special celebration where Tiger Shroff congratulated her on the success of Housefull 5, her first Hindi film. In the video, Shroff is seen embracing Bajwa and sharing a celebratory cake, with the track “Laal Pari” playing in the background.

‘Baaghi 4’ Welcomes New Talent to the Franchise

Directed by A. Harsha and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Baaghi 4 is set to release on September 5, 2025. The film stars Tiger Shroff as Ronnie and features Sonam Bajwa in her first action role alongside Shroff. Veteran actor Sanjay Dutt joins the cast as the antagonist, promising intense action sequences and emotional drama .

Also Read: Women Emerging as Pillars of India’s Progress: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Sonam Bajwa Expresses Gratitude for the Opportunity

Expressing her excitement, Bajwa shared her gratitude for the opportunity to work in Hindi cinema. She thanked Sajid Nadiadwala, Tiger Shroff, director A. Harsha, and the entire Baaghi 4 team for their support. Bajwa also expressed her honor in working with Sanjay Dutt, noting her previous collaboration with him in Housefull 5 .