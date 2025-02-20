Tiger Shroff Shares Action-Packed BTS from ‘Baaghi’, Pays Tribute to Dad Jackie Shroff

Mumbai: Actor Tiger Shroff recently took to Instagram to share some valuable life lessons imparted by his father, the legendary Jackie Shroff, along with behind-the-scenes (BTS) footage from his iconic “Baaghi” film franchise.

Tiger Shroff Reflects on His Father’s Wisdom

In the post, Tiger shared an insightful quote from his father, Jackie Shroff, who spoke about the unpredictability of professional life: “Life hai bhidu, kaam aate rehta hai jaate rehta hai.” The wisdom resonated with Tiger as he reminisced about the struggles and triumphs during his action sequences in “Baaghi.”

Also Read: Did Netflix Actually Remove Urvashi Rautela’s Scenes from ‘Daku Mahaaraj’?

Action-Packed BTS from ‘Baaghi’ Franchise

The video, shared by a fan account, shows Tiger performing high-octane stunts, practicing intensely, and even sustaining injuries while executing difficult action scenes. Despite the challenges, Tiger powered through and continued to deliver exceptional performances, which reflected his father’s philosophy of perseverance.

Tiger Pays Tribute to His Father

Tiger expressed his gratitude to his father, Jackie Shroff, with a heartfelt message on Instagram: “My power, my Dad.” The powerful bond between father and son was evident as Tiger shared his admiration for Jackie’s teachings and strength.

Upcoming Projects for Tiger Shroff and Jackie Shroff

Tiger’s fans are excited for his upcoming project, “Baaghi 4,” the latest installment in the popular franchise. The film will also star Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Bajwa, and Harnaaz Sandhu. Directed by A. Harsha and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, “Baaghi 4” is set for release on September 5 this year. Tiger will reprise his role as “Ronny” in this action-packed saga.

On the other hand, Jackie Shroff is gearing up for a busy year with two exciting films. He will star in “Housefull 5,” releasing on June 6, alongside Akshay Kumar, Nana Patekar, and Sanjay Dutt. Additionally, Jackie will be seen in “Hunter 2” with Suniel Shetty, marking another thrilling chapter in his illustrious career.

Both father and son continue to entertain and inspire audiences with their remarkable talent and dedication to their craft.