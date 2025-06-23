Tiger Sighting Sparks Panic in Telangana’s Adilabad Forest Areas

Hyderabad: A tiger spotted in the forested areas of Both and Sarangapur mandals in Adilabad district has triggered panic among locals. The Forest Department confirmed the big cat’s presence through footage captured on CCTV trap cameras installed in the region.

Two-Year-Old Tiger Likely Migrated from Maharashtra

According to forest officials, the tiger appears to be around two years old and was last seen near the outskirts of Both mandal. Authorities believe the animal may have wandered from neighboring Maharashtra, likely in search of food or a new habitat.

follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

Awareness Drive Launched, Farmers Urged to Stay Alert

Forest officials have launched an awareness campaign in nearby villages to prevent human-wildlife conflict. Villagers, particularly farmers, have been advised to make noise while entering their fields to avoid sudden encounters with the predator.

Also Read: Telangana Ceiling Fan Falls on Newborn at Government Hospital

Efforts are also underway to guide the tiger safely back to dense forest zones and relocate it if necessary, using non-invasive methods.

Calf Killed, Fear Intensifies in Villages

Sources revealed that the same tiger recently killed a calf in the Both forest region, which further increased fear and tension among the rural population. In recent days, the tiger has also been reportedly sighted near the border areas of Sarangapur mandal in Nirmal district.