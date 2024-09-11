Tight security for Ganesh idol immersion on Sep 15, 18,500 cops on duty

Chennai: The Greater Chennai City Police have made elaborate security arrangements for peaceful conduct of the Lord Ganesh idols immersion event on September 15, Sunday, marking the culmination of the week long festivities.

A police release here said a total of 18,500 police personnel, including 2,000 Home Guards would be deployed on bandobust duty for the procession and immersion of the idols in the areas identified by the police that included on the Marina beach front and in water bodies.

Police have fixed 17 routes for taking out the procession and identified six places for immersion that included Srinivasapuram, Pattinapakkam, Palgalainagar, Neelankarai, Kasimedu Fishing Harbour and behind Thiruvottriyur weighing machine, while warning of strict action against those violating it.

Various outfits, including the Hindu Munnani had installed the Ganesh idols of various hues and sizes across the city as part of the Ganesh Chathurthi festival.

Police have given permission for installing 1,519 idols in the city for the festival and has provided round the clock security besides monitoring it through CCTV cameras and drones.