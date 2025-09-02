Tight Security in Hyderabad Ahead of Amit Shah’s Participation in Ganesh Yatra

Hyderabad

Amit Shah will arrive at Begumpet Airport at 11 am. After this, he will hold a meeting with top Telangana BJP leaders at ITC Kakatiya from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf2 September 2025 - 15:57
Hyderabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be the chief guest at the Ganesh Visarjan Shobha Yatra to be held in Hyderabad on September 6. He has been invited by the Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Committee. Amit Shah will arrive at Begumpet Airport at 11 am. After this, he will hold a meeting with top Telangana BJP leaders at ITC Kakatiya from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm.

At 1 pm, he will participate in the Vinayak Visarjan Shobha Yatra near Charminar, and at 3:30 pm, he will join the Visarjan Yatra near MJ Market and address the gathering. According to reports, Amit Shah is also likely to address a big rally near Charminar.

Police have made elaborate security arrangements along the Yatra routes in the city. Traffic restrictions have been imposed at several places, and more restrictions are likely in view of Amit Shah’s visit. The police have intensified precautionary measures to prevent any untoward incident.

