Time has come for a powerful response: Owaisi slams Pak, ISI over Pahalgam terror attack

Patna: AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi delivered a strong condemnation of the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, where 26 tourists were killed after being asked about their religion.

Speaking at a rally in Bahadurganj, Kishanganj district of Bihar, Owaisi said the attack was “highly unfortunate and condemnable” and declared full support for the Indian government in its response.

“We Stand with PM Modi,” Says Owaisi

Owaisi affirmed his solidarity with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the fight against terrorism.

“We’ve seen terror groups from Pakistan commit such heinous crimes before. On this matter, I stand firmly with PM Modi. Whatever action he decides to take, we support him. Justice must be served,” he said.

Direct Attack on ISI and Pakistan

In a fiery rebuke, Owaisi addressed the ISI chief, stating:

“To the ISI chief who’s talking nonsense — we chose to stay in India in 1947. We rejected Jinnah’s vision. India is our motherland, and we won’t let you disrupt our peace.”

He further criticized Pakistan’s internal conflicts and governance failures, calling it a “failed state”.

Owaisi Questions Pakistan’s Stability

Owaisi highlighted the deep divisions and poverty in Pakistan:

“Your country is divided among Muhajirs, Balochs, Pathans. You’re at odds with Iran and Afghanistan. You create unrest in India to cover your own failures. The time has come for a powerful response to destroy these terrorist groups.”

Bangladesh Also in the Line of Fire

Responding to criticism from Bangladesh, Owaisi reminded their leaders of India’s role in the country’s independence:

“Without India, Bangladesh would not even exist today.”

Praise for India’s Tough Diplomatic Stand

Owaisi concluded by praising the Indian government’s steps to isolate Pakistan: