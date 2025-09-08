Time to stand with flood-hit Punjab, Salman Khan urges people

Mumbai: Actor Salman Khan has voiced his concern and support for people affected by severe floods across Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, and Uttarakhand.

During the latest episode of Bigg Boss 19, Salman updated the contestants about the flood crisis, emphasizing the gravity of the situation and the numerous lives disrupted by the devastating rains.

According to the video posted by the official page of Big Boss and colorstv, Khan said, “Do you know what’s happening in Uttarakhand, in Himachal, and now in Punjab? Flood after flood, landslide after landslide — there is chaos everywhere. The condition of our farmers, the ones who grow food for us, has become devastating. They are left without grains to eat, without homes to live in.”

Also Read: Asia Cup: Date, venue, when and where to watch all matches in India

Salman Khan urged people to come forward and extend support to those affected by the floods. He highlighted how Punjabis have always been at the forefront of helping others and stressed that now is the time for everyone to stand with them in their hour of need.

The actor also lauded the efforts of Punjabi artists contributing to relief work and assured that he, too, is actively supporting the cause.

Furthermore, the actor also acknowledged contributions from Punjabi artists and said that support efforts are underway from his side as well.

“This community is known for its generosity, for its langar (community kitchen), for social service, for selflessness. For hundreds of years, they have been feeding people, regardless of who came to their langar. Now, when calamity has struck them, it is our duty to stand with them and do something for them. Many Punjabi singers have already contributed significantly, and we too are trying to extend help in whatever way we can from here,” he added.

He stated that 24 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and two teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed, aided by 144 boats and a state government helicopter.