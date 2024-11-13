Europe

Tipu Sultan’s Iconic Sword Auctioned in UK for Rs 3.4 Crore

The “steel tulwar” features the distinctive “bubri” (tiger stripe) design on the hilt, a hallmark of the Tiger of Mysore. The blade also has the Arabic letter “ha” inlaid in gold, paying homage to Tipu Sultan’s father, Hyder Ali.

Syed Mubashir13 November 2024 - 20:15
LONDON: A historically significant sword, believed to be part of Tipu Sultan’s personal armory and linked to the Battle of Seringapatam, fetched £317,900 (approx. Rs 3.4 crore) at Bonham’s auction house. The auction took place on Tuesday, with the sword’s provenance traced back to the 1799 battle where Tipu Sultan lost his life.

Presented to a British Officer

The sword was presented to Captain James Andrew Dick as a token of his service at Seringapatam. It remained with his descendants until June 2024. Dick, who served as a lieutenant in the 75th Highland Regiment of Foot, was part of the force that breached the walls of Seringapatam, likely among the first British soldiers to enter the city.

Auction of Other Seringapatam Memorabilia

Other significant items sold at the auction include:

Item DescriptionBuyer Price
Silver-Hilt Seringapatam MedalA medal was awarded to Peter Cherry, paymaster at the siege, depicting a British lion overpowering a tiger.
Report of Tipu’s Secret AllianceA report documenting Tipu Sultan’s covert ties with the nawabs of the Carnatic.

Secret Alliance Revealed

The Edmonstone manuscript, another auctioned item, reveals Tipu Sultan’s covert alliance with Carnatic nawabs who were ostensibly aligned with the British. This finding influenced subsequent treaties, furthering British control over the subcontinent.

Tags
Syed Mubashir13 November 2024 - 20:15

