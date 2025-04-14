Tirumala: Anna Lezhinova Donates Generously for Annadanam in Son Mark Shankar’s Name

Tirumala: Anna Konidela, wife of Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, visited the sacred Tirumala Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple on Monday early morning.

Entering the temple through the Vaikuntham Queue Complex, she participated in the auspicious Suprabhata Seva, a ritual performed to awaken Lord Venkateswara.

Vedic Blessings and Special Offerings

Following the darshan, Vedic scholars offered Veda Ashirvachanam (Vedic blessings) to Anna Konidela at the Ranganayakula Mandapam. She was presented with Teertha Prasadam by the temple authorities as part of the customary rituals.

At Akhilandam, located in front of the main sanctum, she performed a special harathi (ritual offering of light) and fulfilled her vow by breaking a coconut before the deity.

Generous Donation to TTD Annadanam Trust

Later in the morning, at around 10:00 AM, Mrs. Anna Konidela visited the Matru Sri Tarigonda Vengamamba Nithya Annadanam Satram, which offers free meals to devotees daily. On behalf of her son Konidela Mark Shankar, she donated ₹17 lakh to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) for the annadanam (free meal) program.

Personally Served Food to Devotees

In a gesture of humility and devotion, Anna Konidela personally served prasadam to devotees at the Annadanam Satram and later sat with the pilgrims to partake in the meal.

TTD Additional Executive Officer Sri Venkayya Chowdary was also present during the visit and donation event.