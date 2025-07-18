Tirupati: 21-Year-Old Police Aspirant Dies of Heart Attack During Training Run

Tirupati: A 21-year-old youth, identified as Bhaskar from Surutupalli village, died tragically after suffering a heart attack while running during training in Nagalapuram mandal, Tirupati district.

Bhaskar Collapsed While Running with Friends

According to sources, Bhaskar was undergoing training to prepare for the police constable recruitment. While running with his friends in the early hours of Thursday, he suddenly collapsed due to a suspected cardiac arrest.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

Despite immediate efforts to revive him, Bhaskar was declared dead on the spot. His untimely demise has left his family and friends in deep shock and grief.

Also Read: Hyderabad Deadly Car Crash on Outer Ring Road Claims 3 Lives, Injures 1

Recent Graduate Preparing for Police Job

Bhaskar had recently completed his degree and was actively training for a position in the police department. His dedication and aspirations came to an unfortunate end, raising concerns over youth fitness, health screenings, and awareness about cardiac risks even in the young population.

Family and Community Mourn Sudden Loss

The incident has cast a pall of gloom over Surutupalli village. Local residents and Bhaskar’s relatives gathered to pay their respects. Many are urging authorities to ensure proper health checkups for youth undergoing rigorous physical training.