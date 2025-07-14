Tirupati Train Fire Incident: Massive Blaze Destroys Bogies of Rayalaseema, Shirdi Express

Tirupati: Tirupati Train Fire Incident: A massive fire broke out in two stationary trains at Tirupati Railway Station early this morning, causing panic among passengers and staff. The incident occurred in the Hisar to Tirupati special train (04717) and affected bogies of the Rayalaseema Express and Shirdi Express, which were halted on the loop line.

Tirupati Train Fire Incident: Flames Engulf Two Coaches

Eyewitnesses reported seeing thick smoke and flames erupting from two bogies around dawn. Within minutes, the fire intensified, completely gutting the coaches. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported so far, as the trains were reportedly empty at the time of the incident.

Fire Personnel Rush to the Spot

Firefighters and emergency services immediately rushed to the scene. Teams worked swiftly to douse the flames and bring the situation under control. It took several fire engines and nearly an hour to completely extinguish the blaze.

Cause of the Fire Yet to Be Determined

The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation. Railway officials suspect an electrical short circuit or overheating as a possible reason, but a formal probe is underway.

No Casualties, But Property Loss Significant

Though there were no passengers inside the affected bogies, the loss of property is considerable. The burnt coaches are now being removed from the tracks, and restoration works are in progress.

Authorities have urged passengers to remain calm and cooperate with ongoing investigations. Train services in the region may face temporary delays.