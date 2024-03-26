Titanic’s Floating Wooden Door Sells for Over Rs 5 Crore at Auction

Los Angeles: A piece of cinematic history has fetched a staggering sum at auction as the wooden slab immortalized in the final scene of James Cameron’s 1997 masterpiece, ‘Titanic’, has sold for over Rs 5 crore ($718,750).

Heritage Auctions, the renowned auction house, revealed that its recent Treasures From Planet Hollywood auction amassed a total of Rs 1,56,80,000 ($15.68) million, with several iconic movie props finding new homes.

Among the coveted items was Harrison Ford’s bullwhip from ‘Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom’ and the axe wielded by Jack Nicholson in ‘The Shining’. However, stealing the spotlight was the piece of balsa wood, commonly referred to by fans as the “floating door”, which was actually part of the door frame just above the ship’s first-class lounge entrance.

The auction witnessed fervent bidding, ultimately culminating in the wooden door’s sale for Rs 5 crore $718,750, marking it as the highest-selling item of the event. In total, 16 props fetched prices exceeding Rs 83,36,960 ($100,000).

In addition to the iconic door, other ‘Titanic’ memorabilia also drew significant attention. A prototype of the same wooden piece sold for Rs 1,04,21,200 ($125,000), while the boat’s wheel featured in the movie was acquired for Rs 1,66,74,030 ($200,000).

The dress worn by Kate Winslet in the film’s poignant final scene, alongside Leonardo DiCaprio, descended into the water, was also up for grabs, fetching Rs 99,00,205 ($118,750). Meanwhile, a telegraph prop utilized in the film found a buyer for Rs 67,73,824 ($81,250).

Heritage Auctions provided insight into the historical significance of the wooden slab, highlighting its connection to the actual RMS Titanic sinking in April 1912. This particular prop has sparked debates among fans regarding the possibility of both characters surviving atop the door in the icy waters.

The auction’s success underscores the enduring allure of cinematic memorabilia, with enthusiasts willing to pay substantial sums to own a piece of movie history.