TMC Picks Abhishek Banerjee for Operation Sindoor Outreach, Snubs Centre’s Top-Down Approach

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Tuesday announced that party general secretary Abhishek Banerjee will represent the party in the all-party parliamentary delegation for the global outreach initiative linked to Operation Sindoor. The move follows MP Yusuf Pathan’s decision to opt out of the delegation.

TMC Expresses Displeasure Over Lack of Consultation

While expressing support for the Centre’s anti-terrorism outreach, TMC chief Mamata Banerjee raised objections over the manner in which party members were selected for the delegations. She stated that the Centre did not seek recommendations from the “mother party” before finalizing names.

“They cannot decide the name. If they request the mother party, the party will decide the name. This is the custom; this is the system,” Mamata said during a media interaction.

Abhishek Banerjee: Party Support With Conditions

In his statement, Abhishek Banerjee reinforced the party’s commitment to national security and anti-terrorism efforts but made it clear that party autonomy must be respected.

“We stand with the Central Government on all decisions related to national interest… But the Central Government cannot decide who will represent the Trinamool Congress,” he said. “If you want one member, we can provide five—but you must show good intent.”

Yusuf Pathan and Sudip Bandyopadhyay Decline Participation

Former cricketer-turned-MP Yusuf Pathan, who was originally selected to join the delegation led by JDU MP Sanjay Kumar Jha—visiting countries like Indonesia, Malaysia, South Korea, Japan, and Singapore—opted out, citing unavailability.

Similarly, senior TMC leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay also declined an earlier invitation due to health reasons.

Operation Sindoor: India’s Global Stand Against Terror

The Centre has constituted seven delegations, comprising 51 political leaders, to engage with foreign governments and present India’s unified resolve against terrorism following the recent Operation Sindoor—a military strike targeting terror camps in Pakistan and PoK in response to the Pahalgam attack.

TMC Hopes for Better Coordination in Future

TMC’s final decision to send Abhishek Banerjee highlights both support for national interests and the party’s firm stance on political protocol. The party has expressed hope that future collaboration between the Centre and opposition parties will be based on consultation and mutual respect.