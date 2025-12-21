TN BJP leader seeks clarity on Udhayanidhi’s remarks, accuses DMK of ‘undermining’ Hindu beliefs

Chennai: In a strongly worded statement, Tamil Nadu BJP spokesperson A.N.S. Prasad has launched a sharp attack on the ruling DMK, alleging that senior leaders are undermining Hindu beliefs and attempting to politicise religious identities for electoral advantage. Prasad cited Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin’s past comments at Christian gatherings — first in 2022 and more recently in Madurai — to argue that the DMK has shifted from its traditional rationalist stance to one that selectively embraces religious rhetoric. According to the BJP leader, Udhayanidhi’s earlier declaration of his own Christian faith and subsequent remarks equating Christian values with DMK ideology raise questions about the party’s long-held secular claims.

The BJP spokesperson maintained that his party respects all religions and has no objection to the praise of any faith’s virtues. However, he described Udhayanidhi’s statements as politically motivated and accused the DMK of attempting to blur ideological boundaries for electoral gain. He further argued that the comparison between Christian teachings and DMK principles appears to contradict the party’s historical opposition to temple traditions and Hindu religious practices. Prasad also questioned what he termed the “dynastic nature” of DMK leadership, asserting that while Udhayanidhi highlights the egalitarian message of Jesus Christ, the party itself restricts leadership opportunities to members of the Karunanidhi-Stalin family.

The BJP spokesperson extended his criticism to Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister P.K. Sekar Babu, alleging mishandling of temple-related affairs and citing controversies surrounding temple administration and legal disputes. Prasad argued that the DMK government’s decisions — particularly regarding traditional observances at Thiruparankundram — have alienated large sections of Hindu devotees and created avoidable confrontations. He further condemned what he described as “political appropriation” of religious symbols, referring to remarks that linked Lord Murugan with Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

Such statements, he argued, are disrespectful to religious sentiment and risk escalating tensions. According to Prasad, recent incidents reflect a broader shift in public opinion, with Hindu devotees increasingly vocal in opposing what they perceive as interference in religious traditions. He predicted that dissatisfaction among these communities could emerge as a significant factor in the upcoming elections.

Concluding his statement, Prasad called on the DMK leadership — particularly Udhayanidhi Stalin — to clarify their religious position and address accusations of inconsistency between ideology and practice. He asserted that transparency is essential to prevent further erosion of trust between the government and sections of the Hindu community.