TN HSE +1 Result 2025: Direct Link Activated! Check Before It Crashes

Chennai: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu, has officially declared the TN HSE +1 Result 2025 today, May 16, at 2 PM. Students who appeared for the Tamil Nadu Class 11 public exams can now check their results online via the official websites — tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in.

To access the Tamil Nadu 11th Result 2025, students must enter their registration number and date of birth. The results are also available through DigiLocker and SMS for offline access.

TN 11th Public Exam Result 2025: Direct Link and Official Websites

Students can check the TN HSE +1 results online through these official links:

How to Check TN HSE +1 Result 2025 Online?

Follow the steps below to download your Tamil Nadu 11th HSC+1 Result 2025:

Visit the official result portal at tnresults.nic.in. Click on the “HSE +1 Result 2025” link. Enter your Registration Number and Date of Birth. Click “Submit” to view your result. Download or take a screenshot of the result for reference.

Note: The online result is provisional. Students must collect their original mark sheets from their respective schools.

TN Class 11 Result 2025: Highlights

Feature Details Exam Name TN HSE +1 Exam 2025 Conducting Body Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Exam Dates March 3 to March 27, 2025 Result Date May 16, 2025 Result Time 2 PM Mode of Exam Offline (Pen & Paper) Official Websites tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in Credentials Required Registration Number, Date of Birth

TN 11th Result 2025 via DigiLocker and SMS

Apart from the official websites, students can also access their TN Board 11th results through:

DigiLocker App / digilocker.gov.in : Register or log in to download the digital copy of your mark sheet.

: Register or log in to download the digital copy of your mark sheet. SMS Facility: Type TN11 REGISTRATION NUMBER and send it to the official result number (to be updated by DGE).

Details Mentioned in TN HSE +1 Result 2025 Marksheet

Students must verify the following details on their provisional online mark sheet:

Candidate Name

Roll Number

Registration Number

Exam Name & Class

Subject-wise Marks

Total Marks

Minimum Marks

Grade / Percentage

Qualifying Status

Discrepancies, if any, must be reported to the school authorities immediately.

What’s Next After TN +1 Result 2025?

Students who have passed the TN HSE +1 exams will proceed to Class 12. Those needing improvement can appear for supplementary exams, the schedule for which will be released by the Tamil Nadu DGE soon.