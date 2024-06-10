TN schools reopen after long summer break

Chennai: The state government, aided, and private schools across Tamil Nadu re-opened on Monday following an extended summer vacation and Chief Minister M K Stalin wished the students and teachers a great and productive school year.

Following heatwave conditions throughout the state and owing to the Lok Sabha elections, the results of which were declared on June 4, the government had deferred the reopening of state board schools.

As students returned to their classrooms today, teachers in certain schools received the children with chocolates.

Wishing the students a great and productive academic year ahead, the Chief Minister said in a post on social media platform X, “I hope that parents and teachers will pay attention to the mental and physical well-being of the students who return to the classroom and make sure that the students are motivated to take delight in reading and sports.”

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, who inaugurated an Aadhaar registration centre on a school campus, said smart classrooms have been established in about 20,000 schools in the state and the remaining 17,000 schools will get the facility by this month-end.