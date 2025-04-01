To Quell ‘Empuraan’ Controversy, Producer Announces 24 Cuts

Thiruvananthapuram: Antony Perumbavoor, the co-producer of the now-controversial Malayalam blockbuster film Empuraan, announced on Tuesday that the film will undergo 24 cuts to address concerns raised by various sections of society.

Changes in the Film

The re-editing process has already started, with the first part completed and the second part set to begin later in the day. The revised version is expected to hit theaters by Wednesday.

Key Modifications:

Violent scenes featuring a pregnant woman have been completely removed.

featuring a pregnant woman have been completely removed. The villain’s name has been changed from Bejarangi to Baldev.

has been changed from Bejarangi to Baldev. Based on a request from Union Minister of State for Tourism Suresh Gopi , his name has been deleted from the film’s thank you slide.

, his name has been deleted from the film’s thank you slide. Mentions of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in a negative light have been muted.

Decision Was Not Due to External Pressure

Perumbavoor clarified that the decision to re-edit the film was a collective one.

“We don’t make a film on a wrong. The film has been widely accepted, and there is no need for any controversy.” – Antony Perumbavoor

He reiterated that this step was taken not due to external pressure but to proactively address concerns expressed by viewers.

“After we felt that certain sections of society were unhappy, we decided to take a re-look and arrived at this decision collectively.”

Mohanlal and Prithviraj Fully Aware

Dismissing speculation that the blame was being directed at director Prithviraj Sukumaran, Perumbavoor asserted that everyone, including superstar Mohanlal, was fully aware of the creative decisions.

“There is no reason to single out Prithviraj.”

RSS-Affiliated Publication Sparks Controversy

The controversy erupted after Empuraan was criticized by ‘Organiser’, an RSS-affiliated publication. Initially, the backlash was directed at Mohanlal, but later it shifted towards Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Audiences Expected to Return to Theaters

With the confirmation of these changes, there is speculation that audiences might return to cinemas to see the updated version. The revised version is being processed by Qube Cinema, which will distribute the updated digital print to all theaters and screening centers.

Murali Gopy’s Silence Raises Questions

Meanwhile, the film’s scriptwriter Murali Gopy has remained silent on the controversy. Sources suggest that he is deeply affected by the backlash. However, Perumbavoor downplayed concerns, stating that there was nothing unusual about his silence.

Aashirvad Cinemas: A Production Giant

Antony Perumbavoor’s journey in the Malayalam film industry began as Mohanlal’s driver. After earning the superstar’s trust, he produced Narasimham (1999), which became the highest-grossing Malayalam film at the time. Today, his production house, Aashirvad Cinemas, is the biggest in the Malayalam industry.

Legal Trouble for ‘Empuraan’

In a related development, a writ petition was filed in the Kerala High Court on Tuesday, seeking to stop the screening of Empuraan.

Petition Highlights:

The petitioner objects to the depiction of post-Godhra communal riots .

. Claims the film could incite communal violence .

. The petition was filed by V.V. Vijesh, who has since been suspended from the BJP.

As the revised version of Empuraan is set to release, the controversy continues to spark debates in political and entertainment circles.