Today’s Top Stories

NATION:

🔹 PM Modi Accused of Diversion Tactics: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accuses Prime Minister Narendra Modi of using “poisonous language” and employing diversionary tactics from real issues. Congress predicts the end of the “business of lies.”

🔹 Repolling in Manipur and Arunachal: In Manipur’s Inner Lok Sabha constituency, a 37.54% voter turnout recorded till 11 am in repolling at 11 booths. In Arunachal Pradesh, the Election Commission orders repolling in eight polling stations following reports of EVM damage and violence during previous polling.

🔹 Defence Minister Visits Siachen: Rajnath Singh, the Defence Minister, reviews India’s military preparedness at Siachen, the world’s highest battlefield.

🔹 RPF Constable Dies in Bihar: A Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable dies while attempting to control smoke emanating from an empty train coach at Muzaffarpur railway station.

LEGAL:

🔹 SC Allows Termination for Minor Rape Survivor: The Supreme Court permits a 14-year-old rape survivor to undergo medical termination of her nearly 30-week pregnancy.

🔹 High Court Invalidates Recruitment Test: The Calcutta High Court declares the 2016 recruitment test for West Bengal government-sponsored and aided schools (SLST) null and void, ordering the cancellation of all appointments made through it.

FOREIGN:

🔹 Iranian President’s Visit to Pakistan: Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi arrives in Pakistan for a three-day official visit, marking the first such visit by any head of state after Pakistan’s general elections on February 8th.

🔹 Pro-China Party Wins Maldives Parliamentary Polls: Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu’s political party secures a “super majority” in parliamentary elections, signaling a strong endorsement of his pro-Beijing foreign policy. This outcome draws attention from both India and China amid regional power dynamics in the archipelago nation.

Stay tuned for more updates as the day unfolds! 🌐🗞️